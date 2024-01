"Le donne contano". Alfabetizzazione fiscale assieme a Banca d’Italia Cgil, Cisl, and Uil, in collaboration with Banca d'Italia, have launched a financial literacy program called "Le donne contano" in the Marche region. The aim is to bridge the cultural gap that hinders women's autonomy and self-determination, as financial competence is crucial for economic independence. The program seeks to improve women's living and working conditions, promoting their full participation in the country's economic, political, and social life. The Marche region still faces significant gender disparities, including in employment, wages, and career progression. The secretaries of Cgil, Cisl, and Uil in Marche are committed to achieving substantial cultural change and overcoming inequalities that affect women.