Parte il progetto ’Le Donne contano’: "Ancora disparità e penalizzazioni" Cgil, Cisl, and Uil, in collaboration with the Bank of Italy, have launched a financial literacy program called "Le Donne contano" to empower women and bridge the gender gap in financial competence. The initiative aims to promote economic independence and improve self-esteem among women, as research shows that financial literacy is crucial for their autonomy. Italy still perceives money management as a "male" skill, exacerbating gender disparities in employment, wages, and career progression.