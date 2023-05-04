Ecco il nostro titolo: The threats of modern-day technology from scamming to bullying

Text: Social media platforms pose a threat not just to young people but to the most vulnerable parts of our society. A perfect example of this is a woman, whom we’ll call Anne. Anne got a text from someone claiming to be her son. He texted her on WhatsApp, asking her for 2,000£. He explained that he couldn’t access his online banking account and he needed to pay the money by the end of the day for his work. Naturally, she sent him the money, thinking he would pay her back in the near future. A little while later she noticed he wasn’t answering her messages and she thought that it was quite odd, so she enlisted the help of her daughter, who discovered that her mother had been scammed.

The bank only repaid a part of the money she was scammed out of; having said that, she wasn’t able to get the full amount back. Anne’s family immediately alerted the competent authorities but never received an answer in the end. Anne is an example of someone who can be taken advantage of on social media. If people don’t look for signs, it’s easy for them to be scammed or worse. Another problem on the internet is cyberbullying; although some social media platforms have a way to report cyberbullies, the phenomenon is spreading way faster than it should. An example of this is Facebook, which doesn’t tolerate bullying or abuse. The platform moderators claim that when they become aware of it happening, they will delete the account of the abuser. However, this doesn’t stop the abuser from creating another account under false names.