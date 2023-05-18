Il titolo dei cronisti: "Smoke and alcohol dealing involving minors in Ferrara"

Text: In our modern-day society, teenagers are facing many dangers, such as illegal dealing. Local newspapers are bringing into attention this serious problem. In Ferrara, police is regularly punishing illegal dealers of smoke and alcohol, sometimes even risking their lives to stop this dangerous market.

The best way to prevent alcohol and smoke abuse in teenagers is to forbid them from practising it on school grounds, educating them on its use and fostering their mental health development. For those who are already addicted, pharmacological and mental therapy exist. The selling of alcoholic drinks is prohibited to under 16 years old, whether it is consumed inside a bar or outdoors. If the owner is caught selling alcohol to minors, an administrative fine from 1.000€ to 25.000€, and the suspension of the activity for three months are applied. If the selling of alcohol happens to minors between 16 and 18 years, the punishment will be less strict with a sanction between 250 and 1000€. For what concerns the selling of tobacco, it is prohibited to sell products that contain nicotine, tobacco or its derivatives, as well as electronic cigarettes in which you can find the same substances, to anyone who’s under 18 years. The prohibition of cigarette sales to minors extends to vending machines too. Despite this, in Italy there is no ban for people under 18 years of age on smoking. Finally, to try and solve the problem of illegal selling of alcohol and smoke, the police is still searching for a way to stop this huge problem that involves all kinds of ages.