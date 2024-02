Orlandini (Italia Viva): "Appello ad Azione: serve un candidato moderato e liberale" Italia Viva, led by Federico Orlandini, seeks to establish a centrist space in Ferrara, distancing themselves from both sovereignists and populists. Orlandini appeals to the centrist party Azione for a joint effort, as they consider a moderate, liberal, and reformist candidacy. The decision will be made during a meeting on Thursday. Will a fourth candidate emerge?