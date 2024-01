Doggy bag, una battaglia di civiltà Forza Italia is proud to have presented a bill on the Doggy Bag in Parliament, which has received positive feedback from Italian restaurateurs, including those in Emilia-Romagna. This is a positive step for a country with a strong culinary tradition and a sense of solidarity. The practice of the Doggy Bag is already in place in Italy, with many restaurants in Forlì having already embraced the Food Bag initiative. Forza Italia's proposed law aims to combat food waste and align with the UN's 2030 Agenda. The support from restaurateurs shows their understanding of the importance of this battle.