La protesta dei trattori: "Vogliamo risposte" In Emilia-Romagna, the tractor protest continues with a gathering of over 300 farmers at Castel San Pietro. They are demanding a meeting in Parliament to discuss their grievances regarding low grain prices and rising fuel costs. The protest aims to respect rules and permits, without disrupting traffic or blocking cities. Farmers express dissatisfaction with agricultural associations and highlight the challenges they face on both national and European levels.