"Moda, impennata della cassa integrazione" Confartigianato and Cna raise concerns for the fashion industry ahead of Milan Fashion Week. Factors such as global inflation, increased raw material costs, international tensions, and uncertain seasons are weighing on businesses. The use of social safety nets is a cause for worry, and the sector requires targeted support, including credit policies and tax credits. The presidents urge the integration of resources to incentivize internationalization.