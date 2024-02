Traffico di cocaina. Condannato 53enne Massimo Gaudiano, a 53-year-old man from Puglia, has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for drug trafficking in Civitanova. Three others accused with him were acquitted due to lack of evidence. Gaudiano was caught with cocaine and marijuana in his possession, and had been under investigation for months. He had earned €11,000 from selling cocaine to a customer. Gaudiano had also delivered three kilograms of marijuana to two others for distribution.