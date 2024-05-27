Affluenza, partita da giocare

ANDREA ZANCHI

<p>Affluenza, partita da giocare</p>
Cronaca
CronacaBotta e risposta in sei minuti
27 mag 2024
Botta e risposta in sei minuti

Lazio 1 Sassuolo 1 LAZIO (3-4-2-1): Provedel; Hysaj, Romagnoli, Gila; Marusic, Vecino (7’ s.t. Guendouzi), Rovella (7’ s.t. F.Anderson), Pellegrini (26’...

Lazio

1

Sassuolo

1

LAZIO (3-4-2-1): Provedel; Hysaj, Romagnoli, Gila; Marusic, Vecino (7’ s.t. Guendouzi), Rovella (7’ s.t. F.Anderson), Pellegrini (26’ s.t. Lazzari); Kamada, Zaccagni (45’ Pedro); Castellanos (26’ s.t. Immobile). All. Tudor

SASSUOLO (5-3-2): Cragno; Missori (44 s.t. Pedersen), Erlic, Ferrari, Viti, Doig (30’ s.t. Toljan); Obiang, Lipani (38’ s.t. Racic), Thorstvedt; Volpato (30’ s.t. Laurientè), Mulattieri (38’ s.t. Pinamonti). All. Ballardini

Arbitro: Tremolada di Monza

Reti: 15’ s.t. Zaccagni, 21’ s.t. Viti

Note: ammoniti Volpato, Guendouzi, Zaccagni. Rec. 0’ e 4’

