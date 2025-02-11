"Ottima opportunità per migliorare il digitale"

The students who participated in the Learning English across Europe project interviewed their teacher, Mrs Emiliana Rufo, its founder.

Tell us about your experience with this project.

"It offered a valuable opportunity for students to improve language and digital skills. Collaborating with peers from Poland, Slovakia ecc... improved intercultural understanding through exploring diverse cultures".

How did working with kids from other countries help them learn English?

"Using English for real communication strengthened their language skills to express themselves internationally".

What activities did you do during the project?

"Students explored the Cultural Heritage of the participating countries and engaged with the 2024 eTwinning theme: ’Well-being@school’.

What did students gain from this experience?

"It motivated them to deepen their English language knowledge and embrace new cultures. eTwinning projects bridge cultural divides, encourage respect for diversity, and enhance active European citizenship.

How did this project benefit teachers?

"I’ve been involved in eTwinning since 2015. It enriches teachers professional expertise, encouraging them to use innovative methodologies".

2ª C e 2ª E