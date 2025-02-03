Il Masone strappa il pari all’ambizioso Bibbiano/San Polo

SORBOLO BIANCAZZURRA
2
LUZZARA
1
SORBOLO BIANCAZZURRA: Ferrari L., Calestani, Ghirardotti, Ferrari M., Margini, De Lillo, Dall’Aglio (13’ st Miftah), Oppici (35’ st Bayral), El Ghazzouli (27’ st Zanetti), Scaglioni (35’ st Gatti), Mbaye (23’ st Koappa). A disp. Bonati, Ingegnoso, Finardi, Ghezzi. All. Bertoli.
LUZZARA: Mazza, Michelini (40’ st Ranieri), Oliviero, Faraci, Bartoli, Aldrovandi, Saviola, Tinterri (40’ st Gozzi), Ennamli, Vona (20’ st Martinez), Lomellini (15’ st Lessa Locko). A disp. Maini, Kpalobi, Morselli, Saccani. All. Iotti.
Arbitro: Barlafante di Parma.
Reti: 22’ El Ghazzouli (S), 44’ Saviola (L); 38’ st Koappa (S).
Note: espulso Ghirardotti (S) per doppia ammonizione al 38’ st. Ammoniti Ferrari M., Koappa (S), Tinterri e Ranieri (L).