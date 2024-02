Furti in casa, controlli intensificati Carabinieri and local police in Riccione intensify patrols to combat recent wave of burglaries. 150 people and 70 vehicles checked, resulting in arrest of a 30-year-old North African man with outstanding warrants for aggravated theft, resistance to public officials, and assault. Additionally, a 39-year-old Eastern European man and a 58-year-old woman caught shoplifting in separate incidents. All three face charges of aggravated theft.