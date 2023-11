Cinquanta realtà enogastronomiche della regione in vetrina. Al Cosmopolitan porte aperte per due giorni ai buyer stranieri Fifty-plus food and wine companies from the Marche region and beyond showcase their products to buyers from around the world at 'Exquisite Italian Taste'. An opportunity to promote Italian food production and exports, which in the first half of 2023 amounted to 172.3 million euros.