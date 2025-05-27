Noi e l’intelligenza artificiale. In futuro ci sarà il sopravvento?

L’intelligenza artificiale, un tema che fa discutere. Sul quale si sono confrontati i giovani cronisti della classe 6ª B (6th B) della Smiling International School.

Will AI take over our future jobs?

Do you think AI will take over our jobs? We are here to tell you what we think and asked some AIs, like ChatGPT and Copilot, for their opinion on the matter. Let’s get started.

To begin with, if you don’t know what AI means, it stands for Artificial Intelligence. It’s man-made intelligence, which is used for work. Eventually these intelligences will surpass human intelligence and will be used for jobs once done by humans. Other jobs will also be created like AI managers, Software managers, and Hardware engineers.

Some jobs that we believe may vanish in the future, either popular or unpopular ones, could be for example astronauts, firefighters and gardeners.

Here are some interviews done with ChatGPT, Copilot (Bing) and Deepseek. To the question “How will AI replace our future jobs?”, here is what they said:

First, ChatGPT said: Automation of Repetitive Tasks, Enhanced Decision Making, New Roles and Industries, Collaborative Work, Upskilling and Lifelong Learning and Workplace Inclusivity.

Then, Deepseek said: Personalized Job Matching, Automated Resume Screening, Skill Development and Upskilling, AI in Interviewing, Job Creation vs Job Displacement, Bias and Fairness, The Role of Human Touch & Future Trends.

Finally, Copilot said: Job Displacement and Creation, Changes in Work Environment, Ethical and Social Considerations and Industry specific Impacts.

Moreover, here are some interesting facts about AI: 77% of devices being used have some form of AI. AI is projected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

Now, think about your future job! Will you be a firefighter, police officer, restaurant manager, pediatrician or even an astronaut? Or maybe something else? Do you think AI will steal your job? Will AI be a problem for all of us? Or on the contrary, will it improve our job careers?

For sure, AI will definitely change the future of jobs, but we can most likely rest assured that AI will fix the world economy and escape the solar system before humans.

I giovani cronisti della 6ª B

(6th B) Finley Mann, Mika Pfaff, Mark Gugliuzza, Emma Jiang

e Filippo Bardella